Inauguration 2021: YOUR questions answered

On Wednesday 20 January Joe Biden will officially become President of the United States, at an event called the inauguration.

He'll take over from current president Donald Trump.

Biden says he's focussed tackling issues like the coronavirus, the economy, climate change and improving racial equality.

BBC reporter Kizzy Cox has been following the story for Newsround in America and we asked you to send her your inauguration questions.

Check out Kizzy's answers here.