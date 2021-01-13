play
Watch Newsround

Donald Trump's YouTube channel suspended after Capitol attack

Last updated at 12:00
comments
View Comments (1)
Trump YouTube logoGoogle/Getty Images

The list of social media platforms Donald Trump has been banned from continues to grow.

This time, his YouTube channel, which has 2.78 million subscribers, has been stopped from uploading any more videos for a minimum of seven days.

The video streaming service, which is owned by Google, say they may extend the ban for longer.

They have suspended it because they say the channel had broken its rules over encouraging violence.

"After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J Trump's channel for violating our policies," the company said in a statement.

Donald Trump, outlined in white in a cutout, points to a TikTok logo against a backdrop of many TikTok video thumbnails from the #SaveTikTok tagGetty Images

The President has been permanently suspended from Twitter for similar reasons and Instagram have also banned him.

And although Donald Trump doesn't have a personal TikTok account, like other social media companies, TikTok has acted,

The video company's restrictions including removing videos of the President's speeches and also blocking certain hashtags related to the Capitol attack and to campaigns supporting false claims that Donald Trump actually won the US presidential elections.

"Hateful behaviour and violence have no place on TikTok. Content or accounts that seek to incite, glorify, or promote violence violate our Community Guidelines and will be removed," TikTok said.

The bans and suspensions come after the rioting at the Capitol building in Washington DC, the US capital.

As a result of what happened, Trump may become the first president to be impeached more than once, which means he could be put on trial and could be removed from office.

More like this

trump.

Donald Trump: Why do some people still think he won the US Election?

Trump and Twitter and Facebook logos

Donald Trump: Social media sites block President after Washington violence

tweet

Social Media and the US election

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • YAY!

Top Stories

Boris Johnson and Marcus Rashford

Boris Johnson phones Marcus Rashford about food parcels

comments
trump.

Why do some people still think Donald Trump won the US Election?

comments
112
pokemon-snap.

The big games for you to look forward to in 2021

comments
37
Newsround Home