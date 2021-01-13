Donald Trump's YouTube channel suspended after Capitol attack

Google/Getty Images

The list of social media platforms Donald Trump has been banned from continues to grow.

This time, his YouTube channel, which has 2.78 million subscribers, has been stopped from uploading any more videos for a minimum of seven days.

The video streaming service, which is owned by Google, say they may extend the ban for longer.

They have suspended it because they say the channel had broken its rules over encouraging violence.

"After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J Trump's channel for violating our policies," the company said in a statement.

The President has been permanently suspended from Twitter for similar reasons and Instagram have also banned him.

And although Donald Trump doesn't have a personal TikTok account, like other social media companies, TikTok has acted,

The video company's restrictions including removing videos of the President's speeches and also blocking certain hashtags related to the Capitol attack and to campaigns supporting false claims that Donald Trump actually won the US presidential elections.

"Hateful behaviour and violence have no place on TikTok. Content or accounts that seek to incite, glorify, or promote violence violate our Community Guidelines and will be removed," TikTok said.

The bans and suspensions come after the rioting at the Capitol building in Washington DC, the US capital.

As a result of what happened, Trump may become the first president to be impeached more than once, which means he could be put on trial and could be removed from office.