Hayley's got this week's 'Presenter Picks'

Welcome to your lockdown guide to this week's top entertainment, this week brought to you by me, Hayley.

First up on my list is BBC Bitesize Daily, with everything from tricks for making maths lessons easy to stories from around the world. It is on CBBC and BBC Two every weekday morning.

Next, I've got a recommendation for all you footie and fast car fanatics: Rocket League Championship Series X (RLCS X). This is a big deal in the Esports calendar and can be watched on BBC Sport.

And lastly, if, like me, you are missing the theatre and live entertainment, then the Royal Opera House are showing their beautiful ballet of Alice in Wonderland, online.

Enjoy!

