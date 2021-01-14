The Voice contestant inspired by Martin Luther King

ITV's The Voice is back on our screens and we caught up with contestant Okulaja.

Okulaja impressed judges with his version of Billie Eilish's song 'Everything I wanted', changing the lyrics to 'I had a dream', which he took from civil rights activist, Martin Luther King's, famous speech.

Okulaja told Newsround: "I really wanted to do something that would inspire people, young people in particular...and pay tribute to Martin Luther King Junior".

Will.i.am enjoyed his performance and turned round for Okulaja which means he is now on Will's team and through to the next round. When he isn't performing Okulaja is also a bullying ambassador for the Diana Award. He encourages children to speak to someone they trust if they are being bullied or upset.

Watch to find out more.

Credit: ITV/The Voice