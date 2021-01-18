play
What kids in the US think about Biden's plan on climate change

Joe Biden has promised to tackle climate change as president.

It's a different approach to Donald Trump, who took the US out of something called the Paris agreement; a promise made by lots of countries to cut harmful greenhouse gasses.

Now President-elect Biden wants to re-join that agreement. But not everyone is happy because there are worries about jobs in places where a lot of people work in industries such as coal.

The state of Pennsylvania is an area where there has been a lot of coal mining. Newsround's US reporter Kizzy Cox has been to meet two kids who live there and have very different views on how climate change should be dealt with.

