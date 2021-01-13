play
Watch Newsround

Check out these mini masterpieces

Mouse-sized shops, restaurants and even churches, have popped up all over Europe, but no-one knows who makes them.

All that's known, is that the mini masterpieces are created by a group of secret artists called 'AnonyMouse'.

AnonyMouse has built all sorts of things, including a miniature version of a castle on the Isle of Wight.

The group has said their aim is to remind people that the streets we use are for everybody and they should be taken care of.

Find out more about these mysterious artists - someone else has voiced their answers in this piece to keep their identity hidden!

Watch more videos

Check out these mini masterpieces
Video

Check out these mini masterpieces

Strange News: Your weekly dose of weird
Video

Strange News: Your weekly dose of weird

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment
Video

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment

US Election: Meet the kids who are related to Joe Biden!
Video

US Election: Meet the kids who are related to Joe Biden!

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?
Video

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?

Brexit: What happens now the UK is separate from the EU?
Video

Brexit: What happens now the UK is separate from the EU?

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

World Braille Day: Kids tell us more
Video

World Braille Day: Kids tell us more

'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes
Video

'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes

Celebs join school's virtual nativity play
Video

Celebs join school's virtual nativity play

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?
Video

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold
Video

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents
Video

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions
Video

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!

Top Stories

Boris Johnson and Marcus Rashford

Boris Johnson phones Marcus Rashford about food parcels

comments
trump.

Why do some people still think Donald Trump won the US Election?

comments
pokemon-snap.

The big games for you to look forward to in 2021

comments
Newsround Home