Mouse-sized shops, restaurants and even churches, have popped up all over Europe, but no-one knows who makes them.

All that's known, is that the mini masterpieces are created by a group of secret artists called 'AnonyMouse'.

AnonyMouse has built all sorts of things, including a miniature version of a castle on the Isle of Wight.

The group has said their aim is to remind people that the streets we use are for everybody and they should be taken care of.

Find out more about these mysterious artists - someone else has voiced their answers in this piece to keep their identity hidden!