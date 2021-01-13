Sir David Attenborough is going to be a holographic projection!

Ever wanted to invite Sir David Attenborough round for tea?

Well, thanks to some amazing technology, you will be able to see the man himself in your living room... sort of.

The legendary broadcaster is going to be 'beamed' into homes via an augmented reality app, as part of a trial to demonstrate the potential power of 5G technology.

That's right - everyone's favourite naturalist will become a hologram!

It will be part of an immersive learning experience on the natural world that will be happening alongside the upcoming BBC series The Green Planet.

Experts from BBC Studios, immersive content company Factory 42, 5G provider EE and the botanical research and education institution, the Royal Botanic Gardens are involved with the project.

Reuters This may look like a band playing live music but it's - in fact - a hologram! What will Sir David Attenborough look like when he is beamed into living rooms across the country?

The scheme is one of several backed by a £28 million Government fund which aims to show how 5G can be used to enhance connectivity and improve people's lives.

The government's Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said: "This cutting-edge app, fronted by broadcasting legend Sir David Attenborough, is set to be an inspiring example of how new technology can reconnect us with the natural world whilst demonstrating the power of 5G to a huge new audience."