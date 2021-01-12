play
Marcus Rashford slams 'unacceptable' food parcels sent to kids

Last updated at 12:18
Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has criticised food parcels that have been sent to children and families.

He said the contents of the parcels are "unacceptable".

The Manchester United footballer shared his anger on social media after seeing photos of the parcels.

Replying to a post from one mum, Rashford said: "1 child or 3, this what they are receiving? Unacceptable."

He followed this up with another tweet saying: "Children deserve better than this..."

Rashford shared a photo of what one family had been sent in replacement for free school lunches
Rashford shared a photo of what one family had been sent in replacement for free school lunches

The picture shows a loaf of bread, a bag of pasta, one can of baked beans, some cheese, three apples, two carrots, one tomato, two baked potatoes, two bananas, two malt loaf snacks and three snack size tubes of fromage frais.

The families receiving the parcels would normally qualify for free school lunches.

But now that schools have closed because of new coronavirus restrictions, families are receiving food parcels at home.

Rashford has led a campaign over the last year for free school meals to be given to vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter Rashford said: "Then imagine we expect the children to engage in learning from home.

"Not to mention the parents who, at times, have to teach them who probably haven't eaten at all so their children can... We MUST do better. This is 2021."

Rashford at a food bank helping outFareshare/Mark Waugh
Rashford (pictured right) has been leading a campaign to make sure no child in the UK is left hungry

The Department for Education say they will look into the issue to make sure families are receiving healthy food parcels.

"We have clear guidelines and standards for food parcels, which we expect to be followed," a spokesperson said on Twitter.

"Parcels should be nutritious and contain a varied range of food."

Children's Minister Vicky Ford said: 'I will be looking into this urgently - food parcels should cover all lunchtime meals & be nutritious - we've increased funding for parcels & will support local vouchers - national voucher also rolling out ASAP, working night & day on this."

  • Lots of people should do their best to support Mr Rashford . One for All and All for One!

  • Well Done Marcus. I agree with u, there isn't much in those food parcels at all. It's just not fair. Yes we SHOULD do better than this! 👍🏾👍🏾

    Also, you are amazing at what your song for these kids and their families. You r making such a difference. Congratulations! You deserve your award. 🏆

    🌌☁️⭐MidnightCloudyButterfly⭐☁️🌌

  • It so important that everybody stays safe, healthy and well fed! Marcus Rashford is a legend for doing this! Keep Up the great work.

    🙂😸catqueen 😸🙂

  • First comment - i think Rashford is doing the right thing. He is helping children who have no food and parents who cannot afford it. Like or reply if you agree.

    • U18390716 replied:
      i had first comment sorry, you probably didnt see.

  • great one marcus, keep up the superb work! #firstcomment

