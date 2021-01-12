Coronavirus: Why are some supermarkets tightening their rules on face masks?

PA Media Morrisons has said it won't allow people without masks to enter its stores

Supermarket chain Morrisons has announced it won't be allowing customers without face masks to enter its stores from next Monday and Sainsbury's has said it'll be challenging people who enter its store without masks and those shopping in large groups.

It's all in a bid to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen an increase in transmission rates.

Shoppers have had to wear face masks in supermarkets since July last year unless they're exempt from the official rules and supermarkets have also limited the number of customers who are able to enter their stores at any given time and have also put social distancing measures in place to help keep people safe.

However, there are concerns that shoppers aren't always sticking to social distancing rules and some people have also gone into stores without wearing face masks.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said the government is "concerned" shops are not enforcing rules strictly enough.

"We need to make sure people actually wear masks and follow the one-way system," he told Sky News.

Reuters Sainsbury's has also said it's tightening rules on face masks and social distancing

Morrisons' chief executive, David Potts said: "Those who are offered a face covering and decline to wear one won't be allowed to shop at Morrisons unless they are medically exempt."

The boss of Sainsbury's, Simon Roberts, also put out a statement addressed to customers on Monday.

"I've spent a lot of time in our stores reviewing the latest situation over the last few days and on behalf of all my colleagues, I am asking our customers to help us keep everyone safe. The vast majority of customers are shopping safely, but I have also seen some customers trying to shop without a mask and shopping in larger family groups," he said.

"Please help us to keep all our colleagues and customers safe by always wearing a mask and by shopping alone. Everyone's care and consideration matters now more than ever."

Security staff at both supermarket chains will be tasked with challenging shoppers without masks and it's hoped people will follow the rules more strictly.

When do you have to wear a mask?

Across the UK, people are required to wear masks in lots of indoor settings including shops or supermarkets, on public transport, in taxis, at restaurants or cafes (except when seated at a table to eat or drink), at libraries, at places of worship, at the hairdressers and at entertainment venues like the cinema or indoor theatres. There are additional rules for the different nations.

When it comes to children and young people, the rules vary slightly depending on which nation you live in. In England and Wales, children under the age of 11 aren't required to wear masks in indoor spaces, in Scotland, children under five are exempt and in Northern Ireland, those under the age of 13 don't have to wear masks in a public indoor place.

Who's exempt from wearing masks?

In all the UK nations, there are some groups of people who aren't required to wear face masks for various reasons. This includes:

people who can't put a mask on, wear or remove one due to a physical or mental impairment or disability

those who will suffer from severe distress if they do put a mask on, wear, or remove a mask

people providing assistance to someone who relies on lip reading, clear sound or facial expressions to communicate

people who are avoiding causing harm or injury, or the risk of harm or injury, to themselves or others

There are also other exemptions in place depending depending on where in the UK you live.