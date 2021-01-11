Black Panther 2: What do we know about the movie?

Getty Images Chadwick Boseman at the Black Panther premiere in Los Angeles in 2018

The creators of Marvel's massive hit movie Black Panther have been speaking about the much anticipated sequel.

Black Panther, which made $1.3bn (£1bn) at the global box office, was the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

So what do we know about the second movie? What might happen in the film and is there a release date yet?

Here's everything we know so far.

Marvel Studios Could the Black Panther sequel follow other characters such as Nakia or Shuri?

Sadly, the sequel will not feature Chadwick Boseman, who played King TChalla - ruler of Wakanda, as the actor died last year.

There were rumours the makers were thinking about using computer generated imagery (CGI) of the character, but Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, has said that won't be happening.

He also said the character will not be played by another actor.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Tributes paid to Black Panther Chadwick Boseman

However, he did say the film will "honour and respect" Chadwick's legacy, while also praising director Ryan Coogler for his "genius" work on the film.

The second instalment of the film franchise was expected to be released in 2022, but the movie industry has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions.

Cinemas having to shut has meant there has been a shortage of appetite for big blockbuster films, which are often made to be watched on huge screens and with big sound systems.

The film is said to be in the pre-production stage of scripting and filming is set to take place next year. It is not known yet when or how it will be released.

Marvel Studios Okoye was a General in the Wakandan armed forces, and another key character in the film - will we find out more about her?

No plot details of the sequel have been revealed but the makers have hinted it will look deeper into mythology and the inspiration behind the fictional nation of Wakanda.

"Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story," said Feige.