Inauguration 2021: Send in your questions

Getty Images

On Wednesday 20 January Joe Biden will officially become President of the United States, at an event called the inauguration.

He'll take over from current president Donald Trump. Newsround will have everything you need to know about the inauguration, including some of the big issues that Joe Biden will have to face when he takes over.

He's interested in tackling issues like the coronavirus, the economy and improving racial equality. BBC reporter Kizzy Cox will be following the story for Newsround in America and we want to know what questions you'd like answering about anything to do with the US election, Joe Biden, Donald Trump or the inauguration. Send them to us here, and we'll put some of them to Kizzy to answer later this week.

Are you ready to send your stuff? upload Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.