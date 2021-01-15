play
Watch Newsround

Climate change leaders want to see YOUR vision for the planet

Later this year the COP26 climate change conference will be held in Glasgow where leaders from all over the world will gather, to discuss ways to tackle the challenges facing the environment.

The idea is that all those countries can work together to build a more sustainable future for all of us.   

The next event is in November this year and - guess what - you guys have a chance to show Government leaders what kind of planet Earth you want to see in the future.

Former CBBC Presenter Cel Spellman has teamed up with Wildlife Charity WWF to launch a new competition,

So Martin caught up with him to find out more.

