Last updated at 15:53
image

Storm Filomena: Snow pictures from around the world

Spain has been experiencing its heaviest snowfall in decades as a result of Storm Filomena, but it's not the only place in the world where it's been snowing recently. Check out these snowy scenes from across the globe.
SPAIN: A thick layer of snow covered Castellana Avenue in Madrid on Friday evening. The storm has caused the biggest snowfall in 50 years.
A thick layer of snow covers Castellana avenue in Madrid, Spain.EPA
Madrid is one of the worst affected areas in the country and has seen up to 20cm of snow in just 24 hours.
Members of the Spanish Military Emergencies Unit (UME) clear the snow at Cibeles Square in Madrid, Spain.EPA
The snow-covered Gran Via in Madrid is normally one of the city's busiest shopping streets. The snow has led to travel disruption, with thousands of travellers being left stranded, and some challenges transporting coronavirus vaccines around the country. The Spanish government has described it as "the most intense storm in the last 50 years".
People walk along a snow-covered Gran Via in Madrid, Spain.EPA
The record-breaking snow has led to some unusual scenes, such as people skiing down roads...and this T-rex off out for an afternoon stroll.
Person in Dinosaur costumeJURASSIC_TRAVELS via REUTERS
JAPAN: Here travel is at a standstill on the Hokuriku Expressway, after the region saw more than double the average expected snowfall.
Vehicles are stranded in the snow on the Hokuriku Expressway in Fukui Prefecture, Japan.Kyodo via Reuters
Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force teams have been drafted in to help with clearing snow at a primary school in Yokote, Akita Prefecture.
Snowfall in Japan.Reuters
RUSSIA: The country is known for cold winters and often sees a lot of snow, but so far this year there hasn't been as much as normal.
A boy (R, back) skis through apple trees in Kolomenskoye park, a former Royal estate, during light snowfall in Moscow, in MoscowEPA
People were still able to ski outside the the Ascension Church in Moscow, Russia though.
Men ski in front of the Ascension Church in Kolomenskoye park, a former Royal estate, during light snowfall in Moscow, Russia,EPA
BELGIUM: Families have been enjoying the snow near the Baraque de Fraiture, in the Ardennes.
Famillies enjoy the snow near the "Baraque de Fraiture", in the Ardennes, Belgium, 09 January 2021.EPA
Many sites in Belgium are banned for tourists to avoid large gatherings and to help stop the spread of Covid-19.
Famillies enjoy the snow near the "Baraque de Fraiture", in the Ardennes, Belgium, 09 January 2021.EPA
THE NETHERLANDS: Many people come to see the snow around the Drielandenpunt and the forests around Vijlen near the borders between the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.
snow around the DrielandenpuntEPA
The area is also home to Vaalserberg, the Netherlands' highest hill.
Vaalserberg - the Netherlands' highest hill on its mainland.EPA
UK: These snow covered fields are near Middleton-in-Teesdale, County Durham with more snow expected this week.
Snow covered fields near Middleton-in-Teesdale, County Durham.PA Media
Families have been out and about enjoying fun in the snow in Cambuslang, Glasgow.
Families out and about enjoying fun in the snow in Cambuslang, Glasgow, BritainEPA
IRELAND: Some roads were closed in County Wicklow due to the heavy snow.
Mountain side in County Wicklow.PA Media
Forecasters predict that the cold spell is due to continue with temperatures expected to remain slightly below average.
People enjoy the snow in the Wicklow Gap in County Wicklow, Ireland.PA Media

