There's lots to be excited about in 2021 if you're a fan of gaming!

Last year was a big one for the gaming industry, with, not one, but FOUR new games consoles including the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

As well as that a host of huge games like Animal Crossing and Minecraft Dungeons which launched onto our screens.

So, 2021 has some pretty big shoes to fill, but with the arrival of these new next-gen consoles, that means new next-gen games, and lots of them!

From saving Hogwarts, to taking pictures of Pokémon, we caught up with gaming expert Shay Thompson to give us the low down on what games we can look forward to in 2021...