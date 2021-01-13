play
Watch Newsround

Gaming in 2021

There's lots to be excited about in 2021 if you're a fan of gaming!

Last year was a big one for the gaming industry, with, not one, but FOUR new games consoles including the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

As well as that a host of huge games like Animal Crossing and Minecraft Dungeons which launched onto our screens.

So, 2021 has some pretty big shoes to fill, but with the arrival of these new next-gen consoles, that means new next-gen games, and lots of them!

From saving Hogwarts, to taking pictures of Pokémon, we caught up with gaming expert Shay Thompson to give us the low down on what games we can look forward to in 2021...

Watch more videos

Gaming in 2021
Video

Gaming in 2021

Strange News: Your weekly dose of weird
Video

Strange News: Your weekly dose of weird

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment
Video

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment

US Election: Meet the kids who are related to Joe Biden!
Video

US Election: Meet the kids who are related to Joe Biden!

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?
Video

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?

Brexit: What happens now the UK is separate from the EU?
Video

Brexit: What happens now the UK is separate from the EU?

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

World Braille Day: Kids tell us more
Video

World Braille Day: Kids tell us more

'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes
Video

'Thank you' messages to your 2020 heroes

Celebs join school's virtual nativity play
Video

Celebs join school's virtual nativity play

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?
Video

Will vaccine success inspire more kids to get into science?

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold
Video

BGirl Terra, the breakdancer aiming for Olympic gold

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents
Video

Coronavirus: Your messages to your grandparents

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions
Video

Oxford Vaccine: Top scientists answer YOUR questions

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Godmothered: We speak to the stars of Disney's new film!

Top Stories

Sir David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough to become a hologram!

comments
pokemon-snap.

What games can you look forward to in 2021?

comments
A boat on a frozen lake
play
1:37

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment

Newsround Home