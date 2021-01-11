play
Joe Biden's dog Major is getting his very own indoguration!

Last updated at 15:03
Joe Biden's dogsInstagram/@DrBiden
The Biden family has two dogs - Major and Champ

There's not long now until president-elect Joe Biden's inauguration - when he will officially take up his new position as US president - but he's not the only one getting a special ceremony this month.

Major the German shepherd was adopted by the Biden family from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) in 2018 and he'll be the first dog from a shelter to live in the White House.

The DHA is now looking to honour the pooch to mark the occasion and will be hosting a virtual 'indoguration' (yep that's meant to be the dog version of an inauguration....!) on Sunday 17 January, just a few days before the new president's own ceremony.

The event, which is being held over Zoom, has been described as the "world's largest virtual party for dogs".

The organisers say it will also double up as a fundraising event to "help raise funds to help more shelter animals like Major find their furever homes".

Joe Biden and his dogInstagram/@JoeBiden
Major was adopted by Joe Biden's family back in 2018

Major isn't the only hound who'll soon be settling in at the White House.

Joe Biden also has another German shepherd called Champ. Unlike Major, Champ isn't completely new to the world of politics.

He became part of the Biden family in 2008 when he was just three months old and lived at One Observatory Circle in Washington DC, which is the official home of the vice-president and their family - Mr Biden was Barack Obama's second in command at the time.

Joe Biden's dogGetty Images
Joe Biden's dog, Champ, at the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory in 2012

President Donald Trump didn't introduce any animal friends to the White House during his time in leadership, so Major and Champ will be the first pets to live there since Obama's presidency ended in 2017.

