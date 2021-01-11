Prince Charles announces the Earth Charter but what is it?

Reuters

Prince Charles wants private sector businesses - these are businesses not run by the government - to put money into saving the planet.

He has created a new charter - an official document - asking them to donate £7.3 billion.

The charter is called Terra Carta, or Earth Charter, and people have compared it to a medieval charter called the Magna Carta.

It's hoped it will put "nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation". It will outline ways to achieve sustainability and giving nature rights to exist and remain.

Prince Charles wrote: "If we consider the legacy of our generation, more than 800 years ago, Magna Carta inspired a belief in the fundamental rights and liberties of people.

"As we strive to imagine the next 800 years of human progress, the fundamental rights and value of nature must represent a step-change in our 'future of the industry' and 'future of economy' approach."

What is the Earth Charter?

Getty Images It is hoped the private sector will want to invest in the Earth's future

The Earth Charter will be a recovery plan for the planet which aims to get big business to invest in sustainability.

There are 100 recommendations in the Earth Charter all aimed at saving the planet,

They have come from the business world after months of talks brought together by Prince Charles himself.

Prince Charles has been campaigning for more than 50 years for changes to save the planet and says now is as good a time as ever to re-evaluate the steps made to make sure it's looked after.

The charter could include plans for reforestation or landscape restoration, to help reduce emissions, restore biodiversity, and boost sustainable economic growth and job creation.

The Terra Carta offers the basis of a recovery plan that puts nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation - one that will harness the precious, irreplaceable power of nature combined with the transformative innovation and resources of the private sector. Prince Charles , HRH The Prince of Wales

Apple iPad, iPhone and iPod creator Sir John Ive has designed the layout of the Earth Charter.

Organisations supporting the project include Bank of America, AstraZeneca, HSBC, Heathrow Airport and BP.

In a video released of the Prince talking about the charter he said:

"Time is fast running out and we are rapidly wiping out, through mass extinctions, many of nature's unique treasure trove of species, from which we can develop innovative and sustainable products for the future.

"Timelines for change must be brought forward if we are to make a transformative shift by the end of the decade, and before it is quite literally too late."