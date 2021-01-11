Zoos count animals as they remain closed to visitors

London and Whipsnade Zoos have both been doing their annual stock-takes.

It's where every mammal, bird, reptile and invertebrate is counted and recorded in order to monitor the conservation work that goes on in the parks.

Both zoos have once again had to close to visitors due to the national lockdown restrictions, but the important conservation work behind the scenes continues.

And there have been plenty of new additions to London zoo’s population since last year’s head count.

Take a look.