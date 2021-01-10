Donald Trump's opponents want him out of the White House early

Getty Images

Politicians angered by the President's role in encouraging the rioters at the Capitol in Washington DC say they want to kick him out of the White House early.

Donald Trump is due to be in charge until president-elect Joe Biden officially takes over on 20 January 2021.

But after the scenes last week when his supporters broke into the Capitol building - leading to rioting and five people losing their lives - a group of politicians say he isn't fit for office and they want him removed before his time as president expires.

This process is called impeachment and it's something Donald Trump has faced before.

What is Donald Trump accused of?

Spencer Platt

Lots of people in America have been shocked by what happened this week when a group of Donald Trump's supporters attacked the Capitol when senior lawmakers were gathering to make Joe Biden's election win official

Ahead of the attack, Donald Trump had spoken to a big crowd, repeating his false claims that the election - which he lost - was unfair.

He even encouraged them to march on the Capitol while politicians were working there .

After the attack started, and the criticism of his role in it began, Mr Trump did eventually tell people to "go home now" but still called those who broke into the Capitol "patriots" and "very special".

Now politicians are saying that his behaviour shows Mr Trump isn't fit to be president, that he doesn't respect the rules and laws of the US and needs to be held responsible.

Some have called for him to be removed by his own party using a law called the 25th Amendment, and replaced by the vice-president Mike Pence.

But now others want him to be impeached and removed that way.

What is impeachment?

Getty Images

Impeachment proceedings are a usually a pretty rare event in the US and are a final check on the president's power. Only three President's have been impeached, including Donald Trump.

The United States Congress - the part of the US government that writes and brings in laws - can put the president on trial for a number of offences including "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanours".

For a president to be removed, he or she needs to be impeached by half the politicians in the House of Representatives (currently controlled by Joe Biden's party) and then found guilty by two thirds of those in the Senate (controlled by Donald Trump's party until 20 Jan).

Donald Trump was impeached in 2020 over claims he abused his power to ask a foreign government to investigate the family of Joe Biden, but when it came to the Senate trial, he easily won the support of the politicians in his party and stayed in power.

Does everyone agree?

Getty Images

No. Many politicians on both sides of American politics are very angry about what happened - and even some of those who've supported Donald Trump in the past say he's gone too far.

However, most experts don't think it's likely that there will be enough support to remove him.

While there is support for this investigation, politicians from Mr Trumps party argue the focus should be on moving forward with the next president's inauguration, and that there isn't enough time to get this sorted in the final days of Mr Trump's time in office.

Others say they worry that having a big trial - which would get a lot of attention - would only serve to divide the country even more.