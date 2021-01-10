The Masked Singer: Swan had to leave but who was behind the mask?

ITV Next week, will we get to see the face behind the sausage...?

If you don't want to find out what happened during the third episode of the weird and wonderful show, The Masked Singer, then look away now as this page contains spoilers!

But before we dish out the latest, for those of you unsure what The Masked Singer is, here's a brief recap...

The show sees celebrities dressed in elaborate and wild costumes as they sing in front of a panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan - who have to guess who the disguised contestants are!

On Saturday night, it was time to bid farewell to 44-year-old actor and singer Martine McCutcheon, as she was unmasked as Swan.

Who was Swan in The Masked Singer?

ITV/Twitter Sausage and Swan were in the bottom two this week

Alongside McCutcheon's Swan, Badger, Robin, Dragon and Sausage also competed in the third episode of the series.

Martine McCutcheon said it was "vital" she adopted an American accent because her own east London voice would give her away. Did she have you fooled?!

Following a public vote, she faced Sausage in the sing-off, but the judges decided to keep Sausage and asked Swan to reveal her identity.

Jonathan Ross correctly guessed her identity through the clues, but both Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan were tricked by her fake accent and guessed that she was Ashley Roberts or Kimberly Wyatt from the Pussycat Dolls.

ITV/Twitter What do you think of Swan's epic outfit?

Speaking after being eliminated from the show, McCutcheon said: "The producers gave me some great ideas in regards to clues but I felt it was vital that I changed my accent as my own is so distinctive, it was fun to be American."

McCutcheon said the secrecy around the programme and its stars' identities made filming feel like she was on her way to "rob a bank".

The former EastEnders actress added: "It was taken very seriously, I've never known anything quite like it. From the moment we left our house we had to wear a disguise and it felt like I was going to rob a bank.

"It was so well organised, not once did I see another contestant which made it even more exciting but also quite frustrating as I was dying to know who everyone was."

Joe Maher/Getty Images Martine McCutcheon is famous for her roles in Eastenders and Love Actually

She said she had enjoyed wearing the black, glittering Swan outfit, which featured a heavy black headpiece and wings.

"I thought the outfit was spectacular, very grand and full of sparkle," she said. "It was definitely my cup of tea. I was able to push everything to the max as a show girl and be very theatrical and elegant - I loved it."

Swan became the third contestant to leave the show after Seahorse was revealed to be former Spice Girl, Mel B, and Alien was revealed to be pop star Sophie Ellis-Bexter.

Should Swan have gone? Were you surprised? Let us know what you think of the results in the comments below!