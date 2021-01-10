Royal Family: The Queen and Prince Philip given coronavirus vaccine

PA Media

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip were given the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday.

The Queen, who's 94, and Prince Philip, who's 99, have been sheltering in Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

They join more than a million people who have received the jab so far.

People aged over 80 in the UK are among the high-priority groups who are being given the vaccine first.

Antony Jones/Getty Images

In 2020, the Queen went seven months - between March and October - without carrying out public engagements outside of a royal residence.

She used her Christmas Day message to reassure anyone struggling without friends and family this year that they "are not alone".

On Friday a third coronavirus vaccine - made by US company Moderna - was approved for use in the UK, joining the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines already approved for use in the country.

It is not known which vaccine the Queen and Prince Philip have received.

All the approved vaccines require two doses to provide the best possible protection, with the second dose being given up to 12 weeks after the first.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the aim is to vaccinate 15 million people in the UK by mid-February, including care home residents and staff, frontline NHS staff, everyone over 70 and those who are extremely vulnerable.