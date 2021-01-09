play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 12:14
image

Harbin: Spectacular ice sculptures at ice festival

The annual Harbin snow and ice festival has opened with some amazing ice designs
The 37th Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in China has opened to visitors, featuring frozen towers, palaces and castles.
ice-and-snow-sculpture-festivalEPA
The festival in Harbin, a city in China's north-east Heilongjiang province, is one of the biggest of its kind. It features towering ice and snow structures, and will host activities like sledging, ice hockey, ice football, speed skating and Alpine skiing competitions.
people-attending-the-ice-and-snow-sculpture-festivalEPA
With entry to China restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic, tourists from elsewhere in China are expected to make up the majority of visitors.
people-attending-the-ice-and-snow-sculpture-festivalEPA
To build the frozen city, tens of thousands of ice blocks were carved out of the kilometre-wide frozen river Songhua, which winds its way through Harbin.
people-attending-the-ice-and-snow-sculpture-festivalEPA
The blocks were then moved by truck to the festival venue, where they were used to build life-sized castles, pagodas, bridges and even restaurants.
people-attending-the-ice-and-snow-sculpture-festivalEPA
The first ever Harbin Ice Festival was in 1963 and the 2021 version runs until 25 February.
people-attending-the-ice-and-snow-sculpture-festivalEPA

Top Stories

joe-biden

Joe Biden: 'Good thing' Trump won't be at inauguration

comments
21
bbc
play
1:56

Your 2021 guide to sport

trump twitter account

Donald Trump permanently banned from Twitter

comments
100
Newsround Home