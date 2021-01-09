Rocket League esports: Where to watch the Championship Series X

Rocket League

Giant footballs, fast cars, online gaming - it can only mean one thing...

The Rocket League Championship Season X (RLCS X) of course!

Over the next two weekends BBC Sport are gearing up for the return of one of the most important sport video games of the past 10 years.

But what actually is it? We've got it covered below.

What is the Rocket League Championship Season X?

Rocket League

Played by 40 million people worldwide, Rocket League was born out of the Battle Cars game or to give it its full title, Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars - wow, that's a mouthful!

The game is a mash-up of arcade-style football and rocket-powered cars. What's not to love?!

Players - or in this case, teams of three players - control jet-propelled vehicles in an attempt to hit a giant ball into the other side's net, usually with a backdrop of striking cityscapes. It's something you'll only see in the virtual world.

Rocket League Championship Series Season X will be an event-based circuit format that ends in an annual Rocket League World Championship.

Rocket League is truly global - the Spring Series is being held over two days in Europe, North America, Oceania and South America - and there's money to be made, with the prize fund for the Europe event roughly £100,000!

In addition, players can earn big money at the top end of the Rocket League Championship Series, with personal sponsorships and advertising income too.

Who should I look out for?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Did you know Wolves have an esports team? Watch Rocket League across BBC this weekend

Famous ex-footballer David Beckham has his own team, Guild Esports, which will be participating in their first event, giving fans the first opportunity to see Beckham's team in action.

Even football clubs have their own teams within Rocket League.

Football and esport giants, Barcelona, have a team and so do former French champions AS Monaco, with Paris St-Germain having run a team previously.

Wolverhampton Wanderers esports team - Wolves eSport, will also enter the competition and become the first Premier League side to do so.

Who is Britain's top Rocket League player?

@scrubkillarl/Instagram Kyle Robertson (aka Scrub Killa) is one of the UK's top Rocket League players

17-year-old Kyle Robertson (he goes under the name Scrub Killa when he's competing) is the nation's leading pro player. His father, a game-player himself, introduced him to Battle Cars at the age of just six.

Robertson became a world champion at the age of just 16 with the Renault Vitality team and was named most valuable player of the finals.

Coverage will be live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 3.30pm on Saturday 9th January, and available to catch up on iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.