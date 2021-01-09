Joe Biden: It's a 'good thing' Donald Trump won't be at inauguration

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

US President-elect, Joe Biden, has said it's a "good thing" that Donald Trump will not attend his inauguration on 20 January.

The inauguration is a ceremony which marks the start of the next president's time in charge.

Usually the outgoing president attends to welcome in the next president, but this year things will be a little different as Mr Trump said he will not be going.

The last president to skip the inauguration of his successor was Andrew Johnson, way back in 1869! Only five president's have chosen not to attend.

Donald Trump made the announcement in one of his final posts on Twitter.

Saying simply "To those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

It was before the social media site removed his account.

What else did Biden say?

Speaking at a press conference in Delaware, Mr Biden said: "I was told that he indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration. One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on.

"It's a good thing him not showing up."

Mr Biden also said the president was not fit to serve in the White House. The comments come after five people died when a mob of Trump supporters invaded the US Capitol building earlier this week.

Mr Trump is now facing calls for his removal from office after he encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results.

