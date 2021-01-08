Official Chart: Jesy Nelson scores final hit with Little Mix

Neil Mockford All four bandmates together ahead of their performance of BBC Radio One Live Lounge on September 15, 2020

Jesy Nelson can celebrate her final chart hit with Little Mix after Sweet Melody tops the charts.

Jesy quit last month after nine years in the group, saying the high-profile role had "taken a toll" on her mental health.

The single, which was originally released in October last year when the singer was still a band member, becomes Little Mix's fifth number one single and first in more than four years, since 2016's 'Shout Out To My Ex'.

Despite Jesy's decision to leave, former bandmates, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are continuing to record and perform as a trio.

Callum Mills Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix pose ahead of the MTV EMA's 2020

Speaking on Radio 1 on Friday Jade said: "It's so special for us because it is the last single we did as a four with Jesy and even more special that now going into 2021 as a three we have got the first number one."

"There was one point where there were like six different versions of Sweet Melody in the top 10 on iTunes. They are just so dedicated and amazing, our fans," Leigh-Anne told Scott Mills.

On the albums chart, Taylor Swift's returned to number one to claim a second week at the top with Evermore.

Confetti rises from number four to number three this week.

It's great news for the band after what has been a difficult few months. Jesy officially left the group at the end of last year, admitting that "the constant pressure of being in a girl group" and "living up to expectations" was "very hard".

Jesy said she made her decision for mental health reasons "after much consideration and with a heavy heart".