Meet TikTok's top voices of change 2020

Reuters

TikTok has announced its top 10 'change makers' of 2020.

Creators have been using the platform to shine a light on various issues like racism, disability and sustainability.

Shanequa spoke to sisters Hannah and Becky, Hannah has got cerebral palsy and she and her sister Becky answers questions about it to spread awareness.

She also spoke to Lucy who is blind, she has used TikTok to show what everyday life is like for her living with a visual impairment.

You may recognise some of these stars who are trying to make a difference in the world through campaigning on social media.

Evie @thestrippyhippie uses her platform to share awareness of Tourette's syndrome and explains how her tics impact her life.

CBBC's Nikki Lilly is no stranger to Newsround! She shares tutorials on make-up whilst encouraging other people with facial disfigurements to feel beautiful.

Jessica (@jessicaoutofthecloset) lives with chronic pain and often uses a wheelchair to move around, she educates her followers about invisible disabilities.

Also known as Big Shaq (@michaeldapaah_ ) who performed the song Mans not hot, uses his comedy to discuss equality and anti-racism.

And Florence (@florence.simpsonn) shares healthy food recipes and gives workout tips whilst encouraging her followers to embrace who they are and look after their bodies.