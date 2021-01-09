Huntsman spiders have a creepy new hobby

Getty Images

Huntsman spiders are famous for their super speed, their huge size and for crawling all over celebrities in jungles and castles!

But scientists studying the arachnids have discovered they have developed a new talent for sewing... Yes, sewing!

New observations by researchers in Madagascar have shown the eight-legged fiends create partially 'stitched' cubbyholes made using leaves and their silk.

The theory is that frogs think they have found a nice shady napping spot, but actually, they have been trapped by the spider who has made a leafy pocket for their prey.

It's not clear whether the spiders are also creating these shelters for themselves, hoping to be able to hide within it, before jumping out at passing frogs.

Biologist Thio Rosin Fulgence who was part of the 2017 study in Madagascar, said: "The first time we found this phenomenon, we were very excited".

It is thought to be the first time this behaviour has been spotted and more research will be carried out to study these clever hunting habits.