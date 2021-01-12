To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Coronavirus: South Asian kids asking grandparents to get vaccine

Older people in the UK are now able to get a vaccine for coronavirus but some people, particularly from South Asian communities, don't know about it or are worried about possible side effects.

Finding out about the vaccine has been harder for many older people who don't speak English as their first language.

So a group of kids have made videos in their grandparents' languages encouraging them to get vaccinated.

They have recorded messages in languages such as Urdu, Arabic, Gujarati and Punjabi, as well as English.

What is a vaccine? Vaccines safely teach our bodies to fight an infection. They work by introducing a small amount of a harmless form of the disease into our body. It's not enough to give someone the disease, but it helps the body's defence - the immune system - to recognise the virus as an invader and learn how to fight it. Once our immune system knows how to fight a disease, it can tackle it when it meets the real thing.

Aruushi recorded her message for her grandparents in English. In it, she said: "I know injections can sometimes hurt but you must be brave and strong like me.

"I know it has been a really hard year but this vaccine means you can stay with me for longer..... we can spend more Christmases and Diwalis together and you are much more cooler than Mummy and Daddy, I love you."

People from South Asian backgrounds are more likely to have serious health issues from coronavirus. This is partly because diabetes, which is one of risk factors for coronavirus complications, is more common in those communities.

Despite this, a study from the Royal Society for Public Health in December found only 55% of Asian people said they would take the vaccine.

This compared with 79% of white people who would take a Covid-19 vaccine.

Neetal, who organised for the videos of the children to be made, says she wanted to break down the language barrier to reassure people who might be worried.

She said: "The feedback has been brilliant from the parents and the grandparents and they have actually gone and taken the vaccine because their children, their grandchildren have requested them to do so, and I think that is really powerful."