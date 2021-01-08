What have you been getting up to in the snow?

Have you seen any snow falling? Well there's more to come!
We want to know if you have snow and if you've been out and about in it.
Have you built a snowman or been out on a sledge?
If you have, we want you to share the fun with us!
The Met office has issued a number of weather warnings across the UK for snow and ice.
This means that they expect snow to fall quite heavily in parts of the UK over the next few days.
While people should take extra care in the snow and ice, especially drivers as roads can be slippery - snow can also be very fun!
If you're planning on getting out in the snow, send us your pictures using the link below.
