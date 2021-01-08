Zayn Malik: His new single is out with an album to follow

Getty Images

It's been a while since we have had any new Zayn Mailk music to listen to.

Now the singer has released a new single with a new album to follow later this month.

The single Vibez is out now with his album Nobody Is Listening due to drop on 15 January,

Zayn made the announcement on social media last night. It's the former One Direction star's third solo record and the follow-up to 2018's Icarus Falls.

Find out more below and vote for which former 1D-er is your favourite solo artist. You can leave a message in the comments too.

@zayn/instagram

Vibez is the second track released so far from the ironically named Nobody Is Listening, after the arrival of Better in September.

That came a week after Zayn welcomed his first child with model partner Gigi Hadid.

The couple are yet to reveal their daughter's name and have been careful not to show her face in pictures they have shared.

Zayn left 1D in 2015 and his first album Mind Of Mine was a massive hit in the UK and the US but Icarus Falls did not perform as well. It peaked at 77 in the UK album charts.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the vote, click here.