Sir David Attenborough tells Greg James and Harry, 9, about his first job on TV, scary moments and climate change

Nature expert Sir David Attenborough has inspired lots of children and young people to connect with the natural world and one lucky fan got to speak to the broadcaster directly.

Nine-year-old Harry, who's been studying Attenborough's life and work at school along with the rest of his Year 5 class, chatted to his hero live on Greg James' Radio 1 breakfast show on Friday morning.

Sir David joined Greg on Radio 1, socially distanced of course

The pair spoke about the different jobs Sir David has had throughout his life - including how he got his first job on television - what the presenter's scariest encounter with an animal was and he even asked Attenborough if he could help him with his homework!

Sir David spoke about his new series, A Perfect Planet, which started last weekend

"The first time I was charged by an elephant, I was really quite frightened!," Sir David shared. He spoke about how elephants are known for their dummy charges, where they pretend to charge to ward off potential threats.

Harry also asked Sir David what he could personally do in his community to help tackle the current climate crisis.

"One of the best mottos you can have is, don't waste things," Attenborough advised. He shared how things like gas, electricity and paper all make demands on the planet and that being cautious about how we consume things is really important.

During the show, Sir David chatted to radio presenter Greg about his decision to come off Instagram after just two months, and his new programme, a A Perfect Planet. The five-part series started last Sunday and the first episode featured vampire finches living on the Galapagos Islands which are known for drinking the blood of other sea birds - how gross is that!