Coronavirus: Schools in Wales will remain closed until cases start to fall

Getty Images Schools in Wales aren't going back as soon as thought

Schools in Wales will stay closed for longer than originally planned.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said schools will stay shut to most pupils until the February half term unless there is a "significant" fall in Covid cases.

That means schools will reopen on 22 February at the earliest, and internal exams have also been cancelled.

Schools and colleges had already been told they would have to teach online until 18 January at the earliest, however this will now continue if cases of the virus do not fall before the next review date on 29 January.

Here's a mini breakdown of what is happening for Welsh education:

Schools and colleges are open but only for children of key workers, children who are classed as vulnerable learners and anyone who is taking important exams

Nurseries can stay open

Universities will go back in stages and any students who have come home to England over Christmas must stay in England because of the new lockdown that was put in place there on January 5 2021

Kirsty Williams, the education minister for Wales. said: "We are taking this action today because this new variant is far more infectious and is leading to increased numbers of people being hospitalised."

Getty Images The First Minister has confirmed schools will stay online for at least another three weeks

A return to face-to-face learning at some Welsh universities has also been postponed, while internal GCSE, A-level and AS level assessments have been cancelled.

It's not just schools that won't be re-opening as soon as planned.

Mr Drakeford also confirmed current lockdown restrictions would be extended and "strengthened".

He said: "Cases in Wales remain very high and our NHS is under real and sustained pressure.

"These feel like dark times, but the new Covid-19 vaccines are being rolled out across Wales, giving us a path out of this pandemic."