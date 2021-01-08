Washington DC riots: Donald Trump condemns what happened in the Capitol building

Reuters The president posted a video on Twitter criticising the actions of the protesters

US president Donald Trump has publically condemned the riots that took place inside the Capitol building in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Thousands of Trump supporters had attended a rally earlier that day, where Trump once again claimed that the outcome of the latest election was false because of fraud. Those who attended were also encouraged to head down to the Capitol to protest the election result.

Lots of protesters ended up storming the Capitol, bringing down barriers and climbing walls, forcing their way past security. At the time of the events, lawmakers had been counting votes to formally confirm Joe Biden's victory in the election which took place in November last year.

Reuters Protesters forced their way into the Capitol building in Washington DC on Wednesday

Trump has been blamed for what happened on Wednesday as he'd encouraged the protesters to take action and he'd also ffailed to put a stop to things when they escalated.

President Trump had been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours, and once the suspension was over, he posted a video on Thursday where he appeared to condemn the actions of the protesters.

"Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders," he said.

"America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country and to those who broke the law, you will pay."

Mr Trump also spoke on the need for a "smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power" ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on the 20 January. For many, it appeared to be the closest the current US president has got to acknowledging defeat.

However, the president did speak on the various actions he has taken to contest the results and he also shared that he felt America's election laws were in need of reform to "ensure faith and confidence in all future elections".

Mr Trump ended his address by thanking his supporters. He said: "I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning."