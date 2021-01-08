In pictures: Landmarks shine bright for Clap for Heroes
London landmarks light up the skies blue in support of NHS and care workers with the return of the Clap for Heroes campaign.
The London Eye is lit in blue in support of the Clap for Heroes campaign following the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic.
Reuters
Fountains are lit blue in Trafalgar Square in support of the Clap for Heroes campaign. The new campaign is inspired from the Clap for Carers movement, which started last March during the first lockdown.
Reuters
Larry the 10 Downing Street cat sits outside 10 Downing Street in London, as the national Clap for Carers resumes as 'Clap for Heroes', to show thanks to key-workers
JUSTIN TALLIS
The Shard London is lit up blue in Support Of The NHS on January 07, 2021, in a renewed gesture of thanks to the NHS workers and volunteers working on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic
Mike Marsland
The globe lighting at the top of Madame Tussauds is bathed in a blue glow in support of all front line workers and key staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic
Chris Jackson
Another view of the London Eye lit in blue. Thursday's newly-revived event drew fewer supporters than previously. Rather than clapping, to show your support many NHS staff just want people to obey the rules, stay at home, wear masks and wash your hands