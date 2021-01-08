play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 14:43
image

In pictures: Landmarks shine bright for Clap for Heroes

London landmarks light up the skies blue in support of NHS and care workers with the return of the Clap for Heroes campaign.
The London Eye is lit in blue in support of the Clap for Heroes campaign following the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic.
London EyeReuters
Fountains are lit blue in Trafalgar Square in support of the Clap for Heroes campaign. The new campaign is inspired from the Clap for Carers movement, which started last March during the first lockdown.
Trafalgar SquareReuters
Larry the 10 Downing Street cat sits outside 10 Downing Street in London, as the national Clap for Carers resumes as 'Clap for Heroes', to show thanks to key-workers
Downing StreetJUSTIN TALLIS
The Shard London is lit up blue in Support Of The NHS on January 07, 2021, in a renewed gesture of thanks to the NHS workers and volunteers working on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic
The ShardMike Marsland
The globe lighting at the top of Madame Tussauds is bathed in a blue glow in support of all front line workers and key staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic
Madame TussaudsChris Jackson
Another view of the London Eye lit in blue. Thursday's newly-revived event drew fewer supporters than previously. Rather than clapping, to show your support many NHS staff just want people to obey the rules, stay at home, wear masks and wash your hands
London EyeDan Kitwood

Top Stories

A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe

Third Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in the UK

comments
16
david-attenborough.

'The first time I was charged by an elephant, I was really quite frightened!'

comments
9
girl-in-snow

Send us your snow pictures

comments
16
Newsround Home