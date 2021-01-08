Will Britain's loneliest elephant be getting a new home?

Maria Mossman (AfE UK)

Anne the elephant spent 55 years performing in the circus and activists are now campaigning for her to be assessed to see whether she's in a strong enough condition to get her moved to a special sanctuary in France for her retirement.

Anne, who currently lives at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire, was rescued in 2011 and her former owner Bobby Roberts was found guilty of three counts of unnecessary harm to a performing elephant.

Since then, Anne has stayed at Longleat, but she hasn't been around another elephant for the last 19 years.

Activists and supporters, which includes actress Joanna Lumley, are calling for Anne to be moved, but Longleat has said she's too old and that her arthritis could put her at risk if she was to be transferred to a new home.

Anne isn't the first elephant who people have campaigned for to be moved to another country. Kaavan, who spent 35 years in a zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, was recently introduced to a brand new home in Cambodia. Activists from all around the world campaigned for his release, including pop star Cher.

Why do activists want Anne moved to a new home?

Anne was rescued from the circus 10 years ago after campaigning group Animal Defenders International (ADI) revealed the abuse she'd suffered at the hands of circus staff.

Following the discovery, she was sent to Longleat Park in order to move her away from those who'd had mistreated her and she also received veterinary care.

However, activists have said hat Anne's stay at Longleat was meant to be a temporary arrangement and they feel the conditions at the park aren't the best for the elephant. Anne doesn't live with any other elephants, something which has been raised as a big concern.

The group Action for Elephants UK (AfE UK) has said Anne needs to be in a warmer climate, where she can be exposed to more sunlight and physical stimulation. AfE UK also says Anne needs to be around lots of trees with ample space, both of which she currently lacks, and that she needs a proper pool to help with her physical needs.

Longleat has said they don't think Anne should be moved as the journey is likely to be very stressful for her. They also believe that introducing Anne - who is thought to be between 60 and 70 years old - to other elephants could lead to bullying.

However, AfE UK's founder Maria Mossman has said the group isn't asking for Anne to moved straight away, but they'd first like the elephant to be checked over by an independent assessor to whether she'd be fit enough to make the journey. The group has enlisted the help of elephant experts who've offered to help with the process if Anne is moved.

"Elephants should not be left on their own, they are social animals," Maria told Newsround. "As it stands, Anne has got one last chance of being in a sanctuary. We want Longleat to give her that chance."

Maria says that AfE UK desire the best outcome for Anne and she also believes moving the mammal could give her a new lease of life, even in her old age.

A Longleat spokesman told the Independent: "We have never ruled out moving her to another home if somewhere suitable can be found. However, any decision must be based entirely on her specific needs and welfare."

"The reality of her situation now is that she is a very elderly elephant with significant underlying, as well as age-related health issues, the latter of which will sadly not improve.

What's been said about Anne's living conditions before?

Cars can be seen driving past Anne's enclosure

An official inspection of Anne's home took place in 2019 and the findings showed that Longleat had provided her with a "positively challenging and stimulating" environment.

The report claimed that Anne has a shower, pool, trees and mud wallows, but lobbyists say the facilities Anne has are in poor condition and aren't suitable for her. The 2019 report also mentioned that Anne had been swaying, which is a sign that an elephant is distressed.

Thousands of people have signed a petition started by AfE UK to get Anne assessed for her mental and physical health in order to finally determine whether she's fit enough to be moved to the Elephant Haven in Limousin, France.

There are no other elephants there at the moment, but AfE UK say the extra space, warmer climate and access to trees would be a much needed start for Anne and that she would be introduced to elephants further down the line.