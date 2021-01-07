play
Britain's Got Talent filming postponed

Last updated at 14:32
bgt-judges-and-presentersGetty Images

Filming for this year's series of Britain's Got Talent has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic and new stricter rules across the UK.

Auditions were meant to be shot in late January, but filming for the 15th series of the TV talent show has now been "postponed".

An ITV spokesperson said: "With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series."

Although some TV productions can carry on at the moment, hundreds of people are needed to make the BGT audition shows.

The programme's creators say they last for 10 days with up to 20 auditions a day. Acts also usually travel from all of the country - and sometimes the rest of the world - to take part.

Lockdown measures across the UK now mean it isn't possible for people to travel to London for filming or to make the show in the same way as usual.

ITV has said new filming dates will be confirmed "in due course".

  • I mean it is sad and everything but they have every right to do it. I mean schools are closing again (and I reeeeeaaaaaallllyyyy hope not for SIX MONTHS again) It's like the first lockdown seriously i'm reeaaallyy sad they cant do it but I understand

  • I was going to wacth it this year;(

    • PurpleKitten replied:
      me too

  • @Newsround
    Hello. Oh no I love BGT and it means to me a lot. Just an idea..... maybe BGT could do it online. So a call! It will be diffacalt for me because BGT is amazing an I will cry if it does not happen

    From Hope

    • PurpleKitten replied:
      same I love BGT too and I like tour idea but it might not work in some occasions.......

  • No! (x100) I was SO (x30) looking forward to the new series!

  • No! I was really looking forward to Britain's Got Talent this year.

