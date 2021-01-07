Clap for Heroes: If you're joining in, send us your videos

Getty Images

People across the UK are being asked to join in the first Clap for Heroes on Thursday 7 January.

It's a return of the Clap for Carers from last year which thousands of people joined in with.

The aim of the weekly applause is to show support and appreciation for NHS staff and other key workers.

If you're joining in, we'd love you to send us a video. Whether you'll be clapping out of your window (safely!), banging a pan or cheering - film yourself and send it in using the links below.

Don't forget if it's dark outside, you'll need to be near a light so we can see you!

