Lockdown: Government pledges support for remote learning

The government has promised extra funding to make sure free schools meals in England can still be provided following school closures.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said in most cases food parcels or meals would be provided to eligible children, and where that wasn't possible, a national voucher scheme would be in place.

A campaign led by footballer Marcus Rashford led to the government changing its policy on free school meals last year.

The announcement came as part of a series of measures brought in by the government to support children and parents during the current lockdown.

The education secretary also said confirmed that Sats for children in Year 6 would be cancelled, saying it would be "an additional burden on schools" and that the focus should be on "welcoming students back into the classroom at the very earliest opportunity".

On Tuesday transfer tests in Northern Ireland were also scrapped, replaced with a single exam for children on Saturday 27 February.

The education secretary also set out plans for remote learning, saying that England's education system is in a "far better place" to cope with the closure of schools than during the first lockdown in March last year.

Mr Williamson said it would be set in law that all children must receive at least 3-5 hours of remote teaching a day.

He said if this was not happening, parents should first raise concerns with teachers and head teachers, before making a complaint to education regulator Ofsted who would investigate.

The government also promised more digital support for children studying at home, saying it had bought more than one million laptops and tablets, delivering 560,000 to schools and local authorities.

Children who do not have access to a laptop have been added to the list of the "vulnerable" pupils who should still go into school.

The government is also working with mobile phone companies so students can access key education sites without be charged for data, and providing 4G routers for people who want to access the internet.

The education secretary says he wants regular testing in schools to continue, and sees this at the centre of plans to allow children to return to schools and colleges as soon as possible.

He added: "I never wanted to be in a position where we had to close schools again.

"The moment that the virus permits, all our children will be back in school with their teachers and their friends."