Marcus Rashford named most expensive player in the world

Marcus Rashford has been named the most expensive footballer on the planet, with a transfer value of £150 million.

That's according to the CIES Football Observatory which uses a special scientific algorithm to work out the estimated value of the top players in the world.

Previously, Kylian Mbappe was the most expensive player globally but his value has dropped due to the short length of his contract at Paris St Germain.

1. Marcus Rashford (£150 million)

Not only is he helping kids in the UK off the field, but he's also pretty darn good on it.

The Manchester United forward has already scored 14 goals in just 25 games this season and has assisted his teammates seven times.

He's contracted with the Red Devils until 2024 so any potential buying club is going to have to pay A LOT of money to prize him away.

2. Erling Haaland (£138 million)

Despite only celebrating his 20th birthday recently, Haaland has already scored 15 goals in the Champions League.

In 15 games this season for Borussia Dortmund, he's scored a remarkable 17 times and is considered to be one of the best strikers in the footballing world.

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold (£137 million)

It's not very often that a defender makes it this high up in the transfer stakes, but Alexander-Arnold isn't your average defender.

The Liverpool right back has already assisted his teammates 29 times in just 108 Premier League games.

4. Bruno Fernandes (£136 million)

Manchester United saviour Bruno Fernandes has maintained a phenomenal goal-scoring record since joining the club last January.

In fact, no player has scored more goals and laid on more assists (43) in the Premier League since he joined.

5. Kylian Mbappe (£135 million)

There are suggestions that Mbappe would be worth a lot more if his contract with PSG wasn't coming to an end in the next year or so.

There will be plenty interested in bringing the French superstar to their club because his goal record is phenomenal.

Since joining PSG from Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has scored 104 goals in just 144 games.

The best of the rest

Jadon Sancho (pictured) only just missed out on the top five

England superstar Jadon Sancho only just misses out on the top five with a value of £134 million.

Atletico Madrid's striker, Joao Felix, is the sixth most valuable, followed by Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is the eighth most expensive player and Chelsea's Kai Havertz is the ninth.

Rounding off the top 10 is Liverpool's Mo Salah.