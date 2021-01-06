The Weeknd: Check out the singer's major transformation
The Weeknd has gone through a huge transformation for his new video. Check it out here and we also reveal when other singers have completely changed their looks in music videos.
His face was covered in bandages for the 2020 American Music Awards in September and now The Weeknd has finally revealed why. It was all for his brand new music video, Save Your Tears, which he dropped on Tuesday. The Canadian superstar made it look as though he'd been through some extensive plastic surgery, including fillers around his cheeks and lips. Don't worry though, it was all stick on prosthetics.
Reuters/Instagram:TheWeeknd
Justin Bieber is another megastar who's shocked fans this week with his appearance in a music video. For his new song Anyone, Bieber covered up ALL of his tattoos. It took makeup artists almost four hours to cover up the Canadian popstar, who claims to have over 100 tattoos on his body. That is a LOT of makeup!
Reuters/Instagram: JustinBieber
Back in 2013, the boys from One Direction decided to really go for it in their music video for The Best Song Ever. As you can see here, Louis Tomlinson is unrecognisable as a balding, hairy businessman.
BBC/Syco
Taylor Swift is no stranger to dressing up for her music videos. In 2019, she took it to the extreme by dressing up as a man in the suitably named song, The Man. Would you recognise Taylor if she walked past you in the street dressed like this?
Reuters/Electric Lady
All the way back in 2011, Katy Perry went through a drastic transformation for the music video of her song, The One That Got Away. She played a much older version of herself, as she sang about the man that got away in her younger years. You don't look a day over 70 Katy.