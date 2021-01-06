Lockdown: Clap for Carers will be returning as Clap for Heroes

Getty Images People right across the UK took part in Clap for Carers last year

Thousands of people right across the UK took part in an initiative called Clap for Carers last year and it'll be making a return this week under a new name, Clap for Heroes.

The weekly applause, which first gained popularity in March last year, will once again give people a chance to show their support for NHS staff and key workers who've been working tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign's founder Annemarie Plas shared the news on social media. She tweeted: "We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who are pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share!"

The first ever Clap for Carers took place on the 26 March last year. What was originally meant to be a one-off event to show support for NHS staff ended up carrying on for 10 weeks and lots of people clapped, played instruments, banged pots and even made posters to show their support.

Getty Images People clapped, banged pots and pans, played instruments and drew pictures to show their support

Members of the Royal Family and politicians including prime minister Boris Johnson also joined in.

The last Clap for Carers took place on the 28 May, and the founder suggested making the event a yearly occasion. However, Ms Plas hopes holding the event now will help lift people's spirits during what has been a very challenging time for lots of people.

