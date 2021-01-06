Remote learning: How do you feel about more studying at home?

Getty Images

Many primary pupils in England had been back at school for a day before being told they must go back to home learning.

Others, including children in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland hadn't yet returned to school after the Christmas holidays but their schools will not now reopen as planned.

Schools in Wales are doing online learning until 18 January and in Northern Ireland pupils will have an "extended period of remote learning".

So how do you feel about getting the books out on the kitchen table again? Do you find it easy to be motivated or do you lose your concentration and focus quickly?

Take part in our vote and let us know how you feel about the changes in the comments below.

