Remote learning: How do you feel about more studying at home?

Last updated at 09:33
Getty Images

Many primary pupils in England had been back at school for a day before being told they must go back to home learning.

Others, including children in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland hadn't yet returned to school after the Christmas holidays but their schools will not now reopen as planned.

Schools in Wales are doing online learning until 18 January and in Northern Ireland pupils will have an "extended period of remote learning".

So how do you feel about getting the books out on the kitchen table again? Do you find it easy to be motivated or do you lose your concentration and focus quickly?

Take part in our vote and let us know how you feel about the changes in the comments below.

  • I have a mixed opinion. I like working from home because it's easier to get the work done and also my class is really noisy. However it can be really boring and sometimes the online lessons won't work.

  • I don't mind working from home too much, it's not ideal though and I definitely prefer going to school and working at school.
    Esty24

  • I prefer it at school because at home, it's quite busy

  • I'm a bit of both, I don't mind because I get to be in my PJs most of the day (yay!) and I'm protecting my family but I do miss my school mates, especially my BFFs!
    Falcon 🦅

  • I prefer school because you can play and interact with your friends and at home, some people pretend to do work but actually play.

  • I prefer home. It's impossible to work at school with people constantly chatting, screaming, tossing things around. Also, I don't have to walk to school at the moment so that saves a lot of energy.

  • At home I don't need to do all the work, but at school I get more work done and in it's easier to get more work done at school because the teachers are trained. So, I have a mixed opinion on this.

  • I really am not liking homeschooling because I am missing my friends and it is just so annoying that we have to go through a whole other lockdown and homeschooling but on the other hand I like homeschooling because you get to wear your own clothes👎🏼

  • I prefer it at home because you get more work done

  • I prefer home because I don't have to get it all done🤓

  • I think it is better at school
    because you get a better learning experience and you can see your friends.

  • Just started it now! Wish me luck xx English is at 9:30 lol!

  • I’m fed up but today i have to get my work done ASAP so we can see a puppy. I LOVE seeing my friends but I’m ment to be doing my work now. i get very distracted because my work is on seesaw annnddd ya.

    have a good day!

  • I feel a bit different fed up to be honest with you. I miss all my friends and teachers. Covid is so annoying!

    Stay safe everyone! Xxx🌈❤⚽️

  • PurringMarmaladeKitten

    I prefer school because then you see your friends and even though I don't like school, it helps me more when I'm in the school environment. At home, I keep getting accidentally distracted or bored, whereas in school, their's the library, there's a set routine and help if you need it.

