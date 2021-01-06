Remote learning: How to use the BBC to help you study during lockdown

Daily lessons will broadcast on CBBC and BBC Two from Monday

The BBC is making lots of extra educational content available to help you keep up with their studies during lockdown.

From Monday 11 January, CBBC, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button will all be offering up lots of content for students including daily lessons which will be made available online too.

The majority of school children across the different UK nations will be learning from home for the next few weeks at least as governments try to control the spread of the coronavirus with tougher measures.

The news that all schools in England would have to close until after the February half-term at the earliest was announced by prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday, just a day after the majority of primary school children in England headed back to their classrooms.

Welsh ministers have also confirmed that students in Wales will be learning remotely until at least mid-February.

The Scottish government introduced its lockdown this week and pupils won't be going back to school until the end of the month and in Wales, schools were told to move to online learning until the 18 January at the earliest.

Getty Images It's hoped the move will help children from low-income families who may struggle to access the internet

What educational programmes will be on TV from next week? From Monday 11 January: The CBBC channel will have a three-hour block of primary school programmes from 9am. This will include programmes from BBC Live Lessons and BBC Bitesize Daily as well as Our School, Celebrity Supply Teacher, Horrible Histories and Operation Ouch

BBC Two will run at least two hours worth of educational programming for secondary students every weekday, which will include adaptations of Shakespeare plays as well as science and history programmes

During the first lockdown back in March, BBC Bitesize ran daily lessons for students online and on iPlayer, but these weren't made available on regular TV channels.

From Monday, children will be provided with three hours worth of primary school lessons every weekday on CBBC and at least two hours for secondary school pupils on BBC Two.

It's hoped the move will benefit lots of families, in particular those who may find it hard to provide internet access for their children to keep up with their studies.