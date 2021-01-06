Remote learning with Joe Wicks, David Walliams and the Operation Ouch doctors!

Getty Images/BBC

With schools across the UK closed to most pupils at the moment, lots of you will be learning at home.

So some famous faces, including Joe Wicks, the Operation Ouch doctors and David Walliams, have stepped up again to give you a bit of a hand with your lockdown learning.

No doubt you'll have lots of lessons organised by your teachers, but here's a round-up of some of the celebs who can help with everything from music to science.

Joe Wicks - PE

Let's face it, it wouldn't be a lockdown without PE With Joe.

The workout guru helped lots of us keep fit last year with his fun (but tough!) exercise routines and sometimes crazy costumes.

He's back doing his online sessions on YouTube on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.

The first one will be at 9am on Monday 11 January.

He says he's starting his classes again "to help young children and their families get through this difficult time" and to "hopefully lift their spirits and their mental health".

Nice one Joe!

Lots of you are looking forward to the return of PE With Joe! "Thanks for helping me exercise during lockdown!" - Strawberry

"I find Joe Wicks really helpful. I don't really like PE, but I find his workouts push me and are a good pace." - TurquoiseHedgehog99

"Yes Joe keep bossing it!" - Flossieone

Drs Chris and Xand - Biology

Operation Ouch doctors Chris and Xand are also getting stuck in when it comes to home-learning help.

They're streaming live lessons on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram every afternoon at 2:30pm.

So far they've covered bones and digestion (which involved looking at lots of poo!).

Looking for some 'offline' support? BBC Bitesize has lots of online resources, but from Monday 11 January, content can also be watched on TV on the CBBC channel and BBC Two How to use the BBC to help you study at home

David Walliams - Storytime

Sometimes, you might just need a bit of a break and a good story.

Last year comedian and author David Walliams released recordings from his books - or 'Audio Elevenses' as he called them - on his website.

They stopped in September but returned over Christmas and he's just announced the next book will be The Boy in the Dress. Extracts are released every weekday.

Myleene Klass - Music

With a little help from her two daughters, Ava and Hero, classical musician and former pop star Myleene Klass has got music covered.

Their lessons - Myleene's Music Klasses - can be found on YouTube and as edutiktok ambassadors for TikTok they've posted loads of useful videos on there too.

She says "there's no need for instruments or to feel intimidated. Any age, any ability welcome".

They cover everything from finding out about composers to learning what musical terms mean.

Sounds like music to our ears...we hope Myleene still has time to train for this year's Dancing on Ice though!

Maddie Moate - Science and nature

You might recognise Maddie from CBeebies and BBC Earth Unplugged and if you watched her and Greg Foot's Let's Go Live last year you'll be pleased to know it's returning.

The live family science show, streamed on YouTube - came from various locations last time including a farm, a castle...and their spare room!

They're still working on how it'll look this time, but say they're aiming to make three shows a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 11am.

Rob Biddulph - Art

WATCH: How to draw a panda in five steps

You might be familiar with Rob's pictures or you may have heard his books being read by Tom Hardy or Mark Bonnar on CBeebies Bedtime Stories - he's a children's author, illustrator, and Guinness World Record holder.

Rob held the largest online art lesson with over 45,000 people around the world joining the class during the last lockdown.

He said he's "still here to help with art lessons" during the latest lockdown.

Every Saturday there'll be his usual Draw With Rob videos and he'll also be posting ones from his archive every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am on YouTube and his social accounts.

He said: "It'll be just like old times! We can do this, team."