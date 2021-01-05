Northern Ireland: Transfer tests cancelled for thousands of pupils

School transfer tests in Northern Ireland have been cancelled, four days before thousands of children had been due to sit the first exam.

The tests, sometimes called the 11 plus, are taken by many children in the last year of primary school - Year 6 or P7 - to help decide which secondary school they will go to in the following year.

They are organised and run by two different organisations - AQE and PPTC - with both running the tests on different dates.

About 8,000 children had been due to take the first AQE test on Saturday 9 January, but both AQE and PPTC have said their tests will no longer take place.

They said this was due to the decision it expects the Northern Ireland government to make, to close schools until mid-February. Ministers are currently meeting to finalise stricter coronavirus rules but have already said pupils will have an "extended period of remote learning".

AQE has said it will speak to the 34 grammar schools which use its tests about what to do next, while the PPTC said the responsibility falls on schools to ensure that their admissions criteria provides for this situation.

What is the transfer test? Whether you take the test can depend on what area you live in and whether the school you want to go to uses the test. As well as in Northern Ireland, transfer tests are taken in parts of England including Lincolnshire, Plymouth, Gloucestershire, Torbay, Poole, Medway, Bexley, Wirral, Sutton, Essex, Slough, Trafford, Calderdale, Birmingham, Buckinghamshire, and Kent.

The tests were originally due to be taken in November, but were delayed to give children more time to catch up on work they missed during last year's lockdown.

Some head teachers had already called for the tests to be suspended this year because of the impact of coronavirus.

But many children, parents and teachers who have spent months preparing for the tests, wanted them to go ahead.

The PPTC said it accepted that "the decision may be disappointing to many children who would have welcomed the opportunity to take the assessment".

It added: "We wish all children well in their future pathways."

Children in England have already sat their transfer test for this year, after it was moved from September to late October or November following advice from the Department for Education.

Ahead of the decision to cancel the test in Northern Ireland, Children's Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma called for clarity over the situation, and said that "every single grammar schools needs to come up with an alternative arrangement".

This summer's GCSEs and A-level exams have been cancelled in England and Wales, while the equivalent tests in Scotland will also not take place.

Northern Ireland's education minister has not yet made an announcement about whether GCSE and A-level exams will also be scrapped in Northern Ireland.