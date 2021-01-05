Joe Wicks: Youtube PE classes are coming back to help you keep active during lockdown

Although the latest lockdown changes and school closures around the UK are bringing back some of the negative things from 2020, there are some good things reappearing too!

Yes, Joe Wicks is back!

Online PE with Joe is coming back at 9am on Monday, January 11th.

Joe said he hoped to kick off Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings with something positive whilst schools are closed and that people should spread the word to make sure everybody knows he is back.

I'm hoping that three days a week is going to help young children and their families get through this difficult time when schools are closed. To bring some energy change their mood hopefully lift their spirits and their mental health and kick their day off 3 days a week with something positive Joe Wicks social media statement , Joe Wicks body coach

Joe posted the news on his social media, telling people the sessions will be 20 minutes long and will be focused on keeping young people moving, fit and healthy!

Joe was praised for his earlier efforts during the March national lockdown and went on to raise over £1.5 million for Children In Need in November with his 24 hour PE challenge.

He was also awarded an MBE for his efforts in keeping everyone as healthy and as positive as possible during the first national lockdown.

Are you looking forward to Joes return? Will you be kick starting your days with his sessions? - Let us know in the comments below!