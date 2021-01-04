Coronavirus: Schools across UK to close

Getty Images

Plans to shut schools across England, Wales and Scotland have been announced.

The aim is to help stop the spread of the coronavirus after a rise in cases across the UK and to protect the NHS from being overwhelmed.

There are slightly different measures in different parts of the UK.

Here's everything you need to know.

What's happening with schools in England?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new lockdown for England, which includes all schools shutting from Tuesday 5 January until February half-term at least.

Schools will stay open for children of key workers and vulnerable young people.

Most primary schools in England reopened on Monday 4 January, with others staying closed in certain areas. Some teachers, headteachers and parents weren't happy with the decision and wanted all schools shutting.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said older students would have a staggered return to school, with all secondary and college pupils returning full-time on the 18 January.

To those who questioned why some schools opened on 4 January, Mr Johnson said it was because "we've been doing everything in our power to keep schools open. We know how important each day in education is to children's life chances".

He reiterated that schools aren't unsafe for children and that children are "still very unlikely to be severely affected, even by the new variant".

The PM also said that there will be support in place for pupils who have free school meals.

Mr Johnson added that it is "not possible or fair" for exams, such as GCSEs and A-Levels, to go ahead as planned this summer and that "alternative arrangements" will be put in place.

What's happening with schools in Scotland?

Getty Images Students in Scotland aren't expected to return to the classroom until 1 Febraury

New lockdown rules come into force in Scotland from Tuesday 5 January until the end of the month.

Under the new restrictions remote learning has been extended 1 February.

The Scottish government had previously announced that pupils would go back to school from the 18 January following a week of online learning.

The new rules, which will be reviewed on 18 January, apply to all nursery, primary and secondary schools, however, vulnerable children and those whose parents or guardians are key workers will not be affected.

What's happening with schools in Wales?

All schools in Wales will move to online learning until 18 January.

There was meant to be a phased return for pupils, with some schools due to open on Wednesday and others by 11 January - local authorities had some flexibility about start dates.

Schools will still be open for children who are vulnerable or whose parents are key workers, as well as students who need to complete essential exams or assessments.

Wales has had tougher rules since 20 December when it went into a national lockdown.

What's happening with schools in Northern Ireland?

In Northern Ireland, current plans are for primary school pupils to be taught online until 11 January.

A meeting between ministers at Stormont has been held late on 4 January about the possibility of further restrictions in Northern Ireland.

The First Minister, Arlene Foster, has already said "difficult decisions" will need to be made.