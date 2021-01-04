play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus: Schools in Wales to stay closed for longer

Last updated at 19:22
comments
View Comments (1)
empty classroomGetty Images

All schools in Wales will move to online learning until 18 January.

There was meant to be a phased return for pupils, with some schools due to open on Wednesday and others by 11 January - local authorities had some flexibility about start dates.

Wales' education minister, Kirsty Williams, said the decision had been taken in consultation with the Welsh Local Government Association and Colegau Cymru.

She said: "As a government we will use the next two weeks to continue to work with local authorities, schools and colleges to best plan for the rest of term.

"This is the best way to ensure that parents, staff and learners can be confident in the return to face-to-face learning, based on the latest evidence and information."

Schools will still be open for children who are vulnerable or whose parents are key workers, as well as students who need to complete essential exams or assessments.

Wales has had tougher rules since 20 December when it went into a national lockdown,

There are similar plans in Scotland, where schools will be shut for the rest of January under new lockdown restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also due to make an announcement after most primary schools in England re-opened on Monday 4 January.

More like this

jab

Covid vaccine: Half a million Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs are being given out from today

Pupils wearing face masks

Covid-19: Army to support coronavirus testing in England secondary schools

Pupils wash their hands as they arrive on the first day back to school at The Charles Dickens Primary School on September 1st 2020

Coronavirus: Which areas will reopen schools later?

school-students-scotland.

Coronavirus: Schools to close under new lockdown in Scotland

Your Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

1 comment

  • Ugh not again.

Top Stories

school-students-scotland.

Scotland's schools to close under new lockdown

comments
30
Pupils wash their hands as they arrive on the first day back to school at The Charles Dickens Primary School on September 1st 2020

Primary schools in England reopen for new term

comments
300
blue-whale

New population of blue whales found

comments
18
Newsround Home