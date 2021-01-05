Coronavirus: We want your questions on the latest restrictions

Getty Images

Restrictions have changed in the UK and the majority of us are living under tougher rules.

Many parts of the UK are currently dealing with higher infection rates of coronavirus and also a new variant or strain of the virus which spreads more easily.

Boris Johnson spelled out the changes for England during a televised address on 4 January and Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon also announced that the country's mainland areas would be entering a new lockdown.

The reopening of schools has been put off, either for a few weeks or until after February half term.

So what do the new rules mean? Do you have any questions on how the latest measures could affect school, which family members you can see, or how many friends you're able to meet up with? If so, we want to hear from you.

You can leave your questions in the comment section below.

