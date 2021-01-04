Doctor Who: Is Jodie Whittaker set to leave the show?

Jodie Whittaker took over as the 13th Doctor back in 2017, but there are rumours circulating that she plans to leave the show at the end of the next series.

Several newspapers have reported the claims saying she "told BBC bosses that she will not return after the forthcoming new season".

The BBC Press Office has neither confirmed nor denied the news, saying "we never comment on speculation".

Jodie was the first woman to ever play the Time Lord, taking over the role from 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi.

Both he and the 11th Doctor, Matt Smith, stepped down from the role after three series.

Graham O'Brien and and Ryan Sinclair, two of the Doctor's companions left the show during the New Year's special Revolution of the Daleks.

But don't worry, The Doctor won't be lonely for long! Comedian John Bishop will play a character called Dan who will be the Doctor's companion for series 13.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Doctor Who - Jodie Whittaker sends message to fans during lockdown

Fans have loved Jodie in the role, which saw her receive a nomination for Best Actress at the Welsh Bafta Awards 2019.

Doctor Who series 13 will air just eight episodes this autumn due to filming disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this quiz, try here.

Would you miss Jodie as the Doctor? Who do you think would be good in the role? Let us know in the comments below.