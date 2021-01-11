Harry Potter: Hogwarts made from gingerbread

Terry Hartill was a contestant on The Great British Bake Off back in 2018, and now with some baking wizardry he's managed to make a huge gingerbread model of Hogwarts - the magic school in Harry Potter.
Terry made his gingerbread Hogwarts in the run up to Christmas, spending a whopping 60 hours on it!
To begin with, he made a cardboard model of his design to work out which pieces he would need to make it.
He then deconstructed all the cardboard and had special tins made to create his gingerbread towers and turrets.
After cutting all the shapes out, they're read to bake - but he needed to be really careful, they can break very easily!
Piece by piece the famous castle started to take shape.
He even made a textured base to show the rocky ground the wizarding school is built on.
Terry was asked to make the castle for an event before Christmas, but it was cancelled due to coronavirus.
But he's now planning to remake it all over again - this time in ceramic rather than gingerbread. Magic!